IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,441.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,472 ($19.23).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

IMI stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,713 ($22.38). 486,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.74. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 966 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,766 ($23.07).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

