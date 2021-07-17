Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $639,131. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

