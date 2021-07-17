Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

NARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

NARI stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,904,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $18,520,768 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

