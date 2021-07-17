Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ITAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.