Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on III shares. Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. 252,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.