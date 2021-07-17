InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.82

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 262081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $2,192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $6,448,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $360,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.