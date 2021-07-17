Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,011 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

