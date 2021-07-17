Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CalAmp by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

