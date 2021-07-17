Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider Purchases 1,742 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) insider John E. Sagartz purchased 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.40.

John E. Sagartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John E. Sagartz purchased 5 shares of Inotiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120.00.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

