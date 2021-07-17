Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 97,971 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director H Carl Mccall sold 97,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $29,443,224.63.

H Carl Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00.

ATH traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $67,388,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Athene by 498.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after buying an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

