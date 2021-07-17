Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells $488,244.79 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BLI opened at $44.68 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 646.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

