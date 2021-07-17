Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells $488,244.79 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BLI opened at $44.68 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 646.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
