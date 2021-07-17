Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Sells 72,701 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nigel Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Nigel Crockett sold 271 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $8,672.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

