Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 35,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $145,600.00.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 117.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

