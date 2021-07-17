Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total value of $19,083,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

CVNA opened at $313.27 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

