Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 97,875 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after purchasing an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

