Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $17,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $17,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 266,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,518. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

