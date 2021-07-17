Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Insider Sells $1,541,736.30 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) insider Eugene Nonko sold 42,055 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $1,541,736.30.

Shares of FL stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,432 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,837 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

