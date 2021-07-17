Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Sells $1,900,350.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Forsythe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00.

Generac stock opened at $430.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.71 and a 12-month high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.