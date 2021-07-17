Insider Selling: Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) CEO Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) CEO William Rosario Alessi, Jr. sold 64,000 shares of Good Hemp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

NASDAQ GHMP opened at $1.41 on Friday. Good Hemp, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

About Good Hemp

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.