Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Insider Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

