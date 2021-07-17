Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Sells 41,213 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 41,213 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,070,713.74.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.
