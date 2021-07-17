Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Sells 41,213 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 41,213 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,070,713.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

