Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells $6,894,000.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $6,894,000.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

