Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells $6,894,000.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $6,894,000.00.
MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.71.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.