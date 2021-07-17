Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.88. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

