Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

