Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 4,269 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $77,525.04.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.05. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

