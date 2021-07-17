Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Sells 3,855 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 3,855 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $92,288.70.

RFM stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter.

