Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Major Shareholder Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 678,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $86,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $20,639,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

