Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Chairman Sells $2,692,400.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

