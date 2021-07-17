Insider Selling: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells $204,700.00 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZDGE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zedge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zedge by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zedge in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

