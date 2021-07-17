Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total value of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.97. 1,887,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,300. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

