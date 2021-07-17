Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $46,988.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00144689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.01 or 1.00099145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,889,686 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

