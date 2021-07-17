Insureum Trading 33,375.2% Higher This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $135,269.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 33,375.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00792782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

