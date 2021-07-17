Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Update

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 360,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 380,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,866. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

