Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.