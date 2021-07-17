Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Releases Earnings Results

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Intellipharmaceutics International
