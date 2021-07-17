Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.16.

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

