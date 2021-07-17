International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

