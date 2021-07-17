International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in June

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

