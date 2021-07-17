International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in June

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
