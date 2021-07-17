Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IKTSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

