Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 282.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intevac by 90.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

