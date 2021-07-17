Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.15. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

