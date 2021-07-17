IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Update

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 30,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,361. The company has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IntriCon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.