Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $79.91 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 471,334 shares of company stock valued at $37,561,794. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

