Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 34,275 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of International Money Express worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.