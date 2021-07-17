Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Intrusion worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

