Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $1,090.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $953.00 to $1,090.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $841.25.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $950.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $606.36 and a 1 year high of $965.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $877.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

