Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

ADRE opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.