Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,676,000.

