Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 41,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $27.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,657,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

