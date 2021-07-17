Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,602,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $6,833,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

EWCO opened at $38.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.